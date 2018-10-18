Speech to Text for Turnout not great for school corporation community meetings

at wthitv.com. the first in a series of community meetings regarding vigo county schools was tonight... but few of you showed up! parents -- and others -- had the opportunity to tell school leaders what they think. news 10's heather good is live outside davis park elementary school. that's where one of the meetings happened tonight. this was one of three locations for public meetings tonight. three people showed up here... one parent... one concerned neighbor... and one person running unopposed for for vigo county school board. [take pkg incue: "this was the..." outcue: "...care enough." duration:1:31] < this was the attendance sheet at one of three vigo county school community meetings. here at davis park elementary school... there were more scribes than parents or other concerned community members. the attendance was slightly better at dixie bee elementary school. one woman who did come out says this is the perfect time to get involved because there is a new school superintendent. she says she feels sorry for the people who did not think this was important enough to show up. dr. muriel ryan, attended public meeting: "clearly an option, an opportunity was put out there for them to be able to speak their mind and then they don't show up... it's really hard to feel sorry for someone who says well i don't like this about the school or i don't like about the school and then you discovered that they've not participated in this process." school leaders say they want everyone to feel like they can talk about important issues. that's why the moderator and scribes at this meeting -- don't actually work at davis park... and staff running this meeting at dixie bee actually work at another school in the district. tom balitewicz, director of student services: "we wanted to bring in neutral parties into the school to ask the questions we need to ask to get, hopefully, more honest answers." the moderator at each meeting asked six questions. the answers were noted and will be processed to find common themes. school leaders and others say they hope attendance improves next week. "i know i've been heard because there were people here that care enough."> if you would like to see the questions the school corporation is seeking answers to... we have those on our website. you can also find the schedule to more meetings at wthitv.com. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.