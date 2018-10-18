Speech to Text for Shakamak CC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wall.>> on saturday indiana high school cross country runners and teams will runners and country runners and teams will take part in semi-state.. the shakamak girls will be competing at brown county, it'll be a historic day for them... the lady lakers at regionals finished fifth to qualify for semi-state for the first time in school history.... in fact there the first boys or girls cross country at shakamak to ever make it this far.....