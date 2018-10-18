Speech to Text for Jail could be getting 24 new employees

10 is following news 10 is news 10 is following breaking news out of vigo county tonight. that's where leaders are making progress in addressing issues at the vigo county jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. tonight members of a vigo county council committee voted to recommend 24 additional jail staffers. news 10 spoke with vigo county leaders. they say at least 24 jailers are needed to adequately care for inmates. tonight the vigo county council budget committee made a favorable recommendation to bring that number before the full council. the council would have to vote to hire them. vigo county leaders have to give a report to a federal judge on their progress on fixing conditions at the jail by november 6th. they have to appear before the judge on november 13th. that hearing was originally scheduled in terre haute. it has now been moved to indianapolis.