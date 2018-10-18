Clear

Sullivan West Vigo preview

Arrows-Vikings open sectionals against each other

Posted: Thu Oct 18 20:10:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 20:10:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

back... the state football tourney kicks off tomorrow night in indiana and just like the teams, sports 10 is ready for the postseason... we'll have highlights from 12 games on in the zone... one sectional contest we'll be at is sullivan at west vigo... on paper this is a mismatch, with the arrows seven and two and the vikings three and six... but you don't play games on paper...these two just met two weeks ago in the video your watching, sullivan escaped at west vigo 27-24.... the vikings would love nothing more than to pull the upset and end a seven-game losing streak against the arrows! [take sot outcue: do the same thing duration:0:18] <<that is the team you want to beat. that's a traditional rival for west vigo. if we can get the w on friday night, we'll be happy. it's a rival type game and has been for years. with them playing at home their going to raise their level of play. we have to do the same
