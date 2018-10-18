Clear

Washington soccer

Hatchets one win from state finals

Posted: Thu Oct 18 15:42:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 15:42:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Washington soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state championships are nothing knew for the city of washington.... they've won seven boys basketball titles... another hatchet program has knocked on the state door a few times, but hasn't had the same luck... this year the washington boys soccer team is hoping to change that.... [take pkg duration:1:39] << midway through october and there is just four indiana high school 2a boys soccer teams left playing. one of those is washington and they arent' the least bit suprrised. bryce: 5:15:04 we knew from beginning this team was special. the hatchets have been very special this year going 19-0-2.....this past saturday, they not only won regionals, but did it by knocking off the two-time defending state champs in evansville memorial. serving notice to everyone that washington soccer is back..... caleb: 5:17:12 shows washington soccer back on the map. coach evan stoll: 5:20:07 our mantra the whole season is don't be satisfied. yeah, we're undefeated. have a good ranking. we haven't achieved the ultimate goal which is a state title. we haven't back down from that. we're good enough to win it. saturday washington will try to win semi-state for the first time since 2003, they face ritter....coach stoll was on that hatchets team that went to state 15 years ago, he still has a keepsake from that journey that he hopes to share with his players again this weekend. coach 5:19:19 i show them my medal at the beginning of the year. it's been in my game bag all season. i'm not taking it out until we get there again. its experience you'll never forget. want them to experience it. the hatchet players not only want to experience state, they want to bring home washington's very first soccer state championship. caleb: 5:17:33 to be the first one would be unexplainable. bryce: 5:16:00 be first one ever. be awesome to see it on the wall.>>
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington soccer

Image

ISU women

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 10-18-18

Image

ALS Golf Scramble

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Image

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Image

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Image

Showers are in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids