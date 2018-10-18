Speech to Text for Washington soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state championships are nothing knew for the city of washington.... they've won seven boys basketball titles... another hatchet program has knocked on the state door a few times, but hasn't had the same luck... this year the washington boys soccer team is hoping to change that.... [take pkg duration:1:39] << midway through october and there is just four indiana high school 2a boys soccer teams left playing. one of those is washington and they arent' the least bit suprrised. bryce: 5:15:04 we knew from beginning this team was special. the hatchets have been very special this year going 19-0-2.....this past saturday, they not only won regionals, but did it by knocking off the two-time defending state champs in evansville memorial. serving notice to everyone that washington soccer is back..... caleb: 5:17:12 shows washington soccer back on the map. coach evan stoll: 5:20:07 our mantra the whole season is don't be satisfied. yeah, we're undefeated. have a good ranking. we haven't achieved the ultimate goal which is a state title. we haven't back down from that. we're good enough to win it. saturday washington will try to win semi-state for the first time since 2003, they face ritter....coach stoll was on that hatchets team that went to state 15 years ago, he still has a keepsake from that journey that he hopes to share with his players again this weekend. coach 5:19:19 i show them my medal at the beginning of the year. it's been in my game bag all season. i'm not taking it out until we get there again. its experience you'll never forget. want them to experience it. the hatchet players not only want to experience state, they want to bring home washington's very first soccer state championship. caleb: 5:17:33 to be the first one would be unexplainable. bryce: 5:16:00 be first one ever. be awesome to see it on the wall.>>