Speech to Text for ISU women

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scoring at 17.2 points per game... the indiana state women's basketball team was selected to finish seventh in the mvc preseason poll... the sycamores return four starters from last years 11-19 squad.... first year head coach vicki hall will try to deliver the programs first winning season since the 2014-2015 season.... the drake women were the preseason favorite to win the mvc....