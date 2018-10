Speech to Text for Jordan Barnes

conference... sycamore junior jordan barnes was named to the all-mvc preseason first team... last year the guard was named the most improved player in the mvc.... he led the moval in three-pointers made per game and set a school single-season record with 117. he was tops on isu and third in the conference in