Speech to Text for ISU Basketball

neither the indiana state men's or women's basketball teams today received much respect in the annual missouri valley conference preseason polls.... the good news for the sycamores, these polls don't mean a thing.... the men were picked to finish sixth in the mvc preseason poll... the sycamores are coming off a 13-18 season.....this year they'll try to put an end to four straight losing campaigns.... loyola, who went to the final four one season ago and was the men's preseason favorite to win the conference...