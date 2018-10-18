Speech to Text for ALS Golf Scramble

dot com. next weekend you can hit the tees for a good cause. hulman links in terre haute is hosting the second annual "linus haller backwards golf scramble." it's in memory of linus haller. he lost his battle with a-l-s last august. haller worked at hulman links for many years. he was also a videographer at indiana state university for 30 years. this is the last tournament of the season. haller's wife sue came up with the idea to honor her husband's life. all proceeds go to the a-l-s association indiana chapter. [take sot outcue: to do it duration:0:09] a lot of that research done is on the academic side. so a little money can go a long way. so we thought that this would be a great way to do it. [take fs name: continues] the event is next saturday. it's a shotgun start at 11 a-m. you can come as a single or as a team. you'll get lunch with the fee. it's beans and cornbread! for more information call the pro shop at hulman links. that number is on your screen 812- 877- 2096. we'll have all of that again on our website wthi tv