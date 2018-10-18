Speech to Text for Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ivy tech". the terre haute fire department has something new to show off. yesterday, it received the first of three new ambulances. its been 7 years since the department has replaced its rigs. the old ones were beginning to show their age. these new trucks have things like four-wheel drive to help them get around better. but the new trucks weren't cheap. the best part? the money for them did "not" come from tax payers. [take sot outcue: buys these rigs duration:0:10] our ems non-reverting fund is the fund where somebody gets sick, we take them to the hospital, they pay the bill, the money goes into a fund and that's what buys these rigs. [take vo name: continues] it will be a little while before these trucks are out on the road. chief fisher says they still need to be supplied and wired. they'll use the old ambulances as backup when the new