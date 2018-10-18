Clear

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Posted: Thu Oct 18 15:23:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 15:23:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local inmates are doing what they can to bring a community center back to life. good evening and thanks for joining us. for years the sullivan county sheriffs office has inmates re-entering the workforce. now one local organization hopes the efforts of these inmates will benefit the community. news 10s garrett brown checked out a big project in fairbanks today. he joins us in the studio to explain how the inmates are helping. [take studio name: garrett at roving] the back to work program was started in sullivan county with two goals in mind. to help inmates get ready for life after release. and -- help local organizations in need of work assistance. [take pkg outcue: "...next year either." duration:1:25] < the "life in fairbanks township incorperated" group -- or "lift" -- has been hard at work. members are making efforts to improve their community center. it will be a place for meetings.. and also have space for hunters to rent. lift turned to the sullivan county jail for assistance. "came into conversation with him and he got involved and started coming to board meetings and offered us this great assistance because we knew we had a big project getting things fixed up and getting the community center just looking and feeling like a place people would want to spend time again." for the past four months inmates in the "back to work program" have helped with renovations. they have painted walls, replaced flooring and much more. this is just one of many projects they have been working on. "we've had them throughout the entire county. they have been to every town in sullivan county doing some sort of cleanup project." "the back to work program has another bigger goal on top of working on these community projects. it allows these low risk inmates to get some work experience in before their release." "the intent of this program is to put inmates back to work and plant that seed that working is a way of life as opposed to committing a crime." it's a situation that not only helps these offenders get ready for life after release. but also helps breathe new life into the community. "without their help and this partnership, we would have not gotten to this goal this year and probably not even next year either." > [take studio name: garrett at roving] if you would like to learn more about the fairbanks community center or to request assistance from the back to work program... we'll have that information on our website at wthtiv.com. back to
