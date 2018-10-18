Speech to Text for Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

families families "along florida's gulf coast" are dealing with devestation "after hurricane michael". at least "32"-people have died in the massive storm and its aftermath. "a view from the sky".. shows just how bad the damage is. you can see... people lost "their homes", "businesses", "livelihoods". happening "right now".. you have a chance "to help those hurricane victims". a group of people "right here in the wabash valley" is organizing "a relief effort". they're helping "the families of law enforcement" impacted "by hurricane michael" news 10's.. "abby kirk".. is "live" in terre haute. she explains.. everything you need to know! "abby".. //////// ////////// susie, it's been a week since hurricane michael hit florida. right now, we are still seeing it's aftermath. that's why one local man is trying to help out those in need. specifically "officers" who have been impacted by hurricane michael. "bernie mcgee" joins me here "live" right now---here at the kroger parking lot at 25th and wabash avenue. good afternoon bernie... thanks for joining us. could you tell us what you are out here doing "today?" for those who want to help out, could you list some items you are in need of? mcgee and his team will be "here" at the terre be "here" the terre haute kroger on 25th and wabash. today...through saturday....right? 4 to 8 p.m. then, they'll drive the items to the victims. you can see these times and a list of what's needed on our website.. wthitv dot com. thank you bernie, again for joining us. for now, live in terre haute, abby kirk. news 10. back to you in the studio, susie. ///////