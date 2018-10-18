Clear

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Posted: Thu Oct 18 15:01:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 15:01:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

families families "along florida's gulf coast" are dealing with devestation "after hurricane michael". at least "32"-people have died in the massive storm and its aftermath. "a view from the sky".. shows just how bad the damage is. you can see... people lost "their homes", "businesses", "livelihoods". happening "right now".. you have a chance "to help those hurricane victims". a group of people "right here in the wabash valley" is organizing "a relief effort". they're helping "the families of law enforcement" impacted "by hurricane michael" news 10's.. "abby kirk".. is "live" in terre haute. she explains.. everything you need to know! "abby".. //////// ////////// susie, it's been a week since hurricane michael hit florida. right now, we are still seeing it's aftermath. that's why one local man is trying to help out those in need. specifically "officers" who have been impacted by hurricane michael. "bernie mcgee" joins me here "live" right now---here at the kroger parking lot at 25th and wabash avenue. good afternoon bernie... thanks for joining us. could you tell us what you are out here doing "today?" for those who want to help out, could you list some items you are in need of? mcgee and his team will be "here" at the terre be "here" the terre haute kroger on 25th and wabash. today...through saturday....right? 4 to 8 p.m. then, they'll drive the items to the victims. you can see these times and a list of what's needed on our website.. wthitv dot com. thank you bernie, again for joining us. for now, live in terre haute, abby kirk. news 10. back to you in the studio, susie. ///////
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington soccer

Image

ISU women

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 10-18-18

Image

ALS Golf Scramble

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Image

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Image

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Image

Showers are in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids