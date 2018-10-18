Speech to Text for Showers are in the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a it was a chilly start to the morning... but once the sun came up .. it was a great day to enjoy some time outside! news 10's garrett brown was in sullivan. he visited a park there and took this video for us! tonight areas of frost after 5am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. light south wind. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. areas of frost before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 57. southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. friday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. cloudy, with a low around 46. southwest wind 9 to 13 southwest around 46. with a low 8pm. cloudy, mainly before showers, chance of a 30 percent friday night mph. wind 5 to 10 southwest high near 57. clouds, with a increasing 8am. otherwise, frost before 5pm. areas of mainly after showers, chance of a 30 percent friday wind. light south low around 36. clear, with a otherwise, after 5am. areas of frost tonight tonight areas of frost after 5am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. light south wind. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. areas of frost before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 57. southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. friday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. cloudy, with a low around 46. southwest wind 9 to 13 mph we're we're we're exposed "to we're