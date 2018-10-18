Clear

Showers are in the forecast

Posted: Thu Oct 18 14:57:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 14:57:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it was a it was a chilly start to the morning... but once the sun came up .. it was a great day to enjoy some time outside! news 10's garrett brown was in sullivan. he visited a park there and took this video for us! tonight areas of frost after 5am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. light south wind. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. areas of frost before 8am. otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 57. southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. friday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. cloudy, with a low around 46. southwest wind 9 to 13
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

