Speech to Text for The Great American Shakeout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're we're exposed "to serious threats of earthquakes" here in the wabash valley. "the new madrid" and "wabash valley seismic zones" are both near us. "today".. "local students" and "staff" practiced what to do.. "if" there is an earthquake! "news 10" visited "sarah scott middle school" as they took part in a nationwide drill this morning. it's part "of the great american shake-out". experts say.. you'll reduce your chance of injury during a quake "if" you do the following... drop where you are onto your hands and knees... cover your head and neck with one arm and hand.. and bend over to protect your organs. then.. "hold on".. until the shaking stops.