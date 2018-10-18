Clear

Union Hospital looking to work on re-admission

Union Hospital looking to work on re-admission

Posted: Thu Oct 18 14:45:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 14:45:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Union Hospital looking to work on re-admission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"re-admission" is one of several issues "union hospital" hopes to address. it's a story we 1st told you about at midday "on news 10". news 10's.. "alia blackburn".. explains.. what this plan means "for you" and "your health". /////// ///////// [take pkg incue: "union hospital staff... outcue: bac k to you duration:0:50] <union hospital staff say there are many barriers as to why patients come back for care -- after being discharged for a short time. but a new plan called "population health" is looking to address those problems -- while keeping you healthy. the union health team learned more about the plan this morning. leaders say it's about giving patients the right care -- at the right time -- in the right setting. the plan is to work together with providers and patients to make after care treatment accessible and cost-effective. "they're going to see more help available when they see their physician. they're going to expect phone calls from different health care providers, essentially what they will see is help navigating through the health care system." population health is still in the beginning stages... leaders say you can expect a roll out come january first. back to you. > //////
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Friday Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington soccer

Image

ISU women

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 10-18-18

Image

ALS Golf Scramble

Image

Terre Haute Fire Department receives new ambulance

Image

The Sullivan County Back to Work Program

Image

Local man set to help Florida hurricane victims

Image

Showers are in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids