Speech to Text for Union Hospital looking to work on re-admission

"re-admission" is one of several issues "union hospital" hopes to address. union hospital staff say there are many barriers as to why patients come back for care -- after being discharged for a short time. but a new plan called "population health" is looking to address those problems -- while keeping you healthy. the union health team learned more about the plan this morning. leaders say it's about giving patients the right care -- at the right time -- in the right setting. the plan is to work together with providers and patients to make after care treatment accessible and cost-effective. "they're going to see more help available when they see their physician. they're going to expect phone calls from different health care providers, essentially what they will see is help navigating through the health care system." population health is still in the beginning stages... leaders say you can expect a roll out come january first.