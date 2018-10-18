Speech to Text for Local firefighter gets big honor

"firefighters" work hard every day "to protect our families". "today".. one of them.. received "some extra recognition". ////// [take: natpop outcue: this award to you.duration:0:04] chief: it is truly an honor to present this award to you. /////// "kevin price" won "this year's osterloo firefighter of the year award." there was a ceremony this morning to celebrate. "the breakfast optimist club".. gives the award every year. "price" has served "with the terre haute fire department" for "14"-years. he also started a program to train paramedics "at ivy tech". "price says".. this is "quite an honor." /////// [take sot outcue: and we hope to keep everyone safe duration:0:11] ////// it's one of those things where, that's what we do. we know when we sign up for this job it's dangerous. and unforunately, captain osterloo lost his life doing this job, and we hope to keep everyone safe. ////// "captain john osterloo" died "120"-years-ago.. from complications "after battling a massive fire". this award.. in his memory.. "honors firefighters" and "their dedication to service". dedication to and