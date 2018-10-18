Clear

New Aldi opens in Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Oct 18 14:33:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 14:33:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

//////// there's a new place in terre haute.. where you can get your grocery shopping done! "the aldi" on the east side of town "opened today" on state road-"46". there was a ribbon cutting ceremony. "some lucky shoppers" received giveaways.. like: "gift cards"! "this store" is part of aldi's "3"-point-"4"-billion-dollar investment.. to expand.. by the end of 20-22.
