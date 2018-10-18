Speech to Text for City approves budget for Vincennes

t-v dot com". "wabash valley communities" are finishing-up their budgets "for the 20-19 fiscal year". "these budgets" are plans to help keep your communities running. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian". tells us.. how th city of vincennes.. is planning for the new year. /////// //////// the city of vincennes has been doing well over the last number of years. mayor joe yochum says the 20--19 budget is a continuation of that progress. /////// < [take pkg incue: "... outcue: keep things funded." duration:1:21] downtown vincennes is busy these days. new businesses mean new growth for the city. mayor joe yochum says that growth is what keeps the city in the black. "we've got a lot going on all around the community with development so that always help with the overall av of the city." that "av" is the city's assesse value. as it goes up the city gets more tax dollars. that increase in tax dollars has given the city a positive budget for 20--19. "i've got great department heads and great employees. everybody's doing their part to make sure that we're not just wasting money. and because of that we get excellent results like we're getting now." yochum says one factor in the positive budget was health insurance. "we didn't see an increase. we've been very fortunate with our health insurance that we really haven't seen increases in the last, or significant increases, in the last several years. so that plays a big part in it." the city council approved the budget. now, it needs the state's approval. yochum is confident in the city's ability to continue with its growth. "i don't see any major major problems even in the distant future. i think we're heading on the path that's best for the city and we're going to keep things funded." > /////// /////// mayor yochum told me of a few issues the city has on their radar. at six oclock i'll tell you what those are and how the city is planning on dealing with them. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.