800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

A gigantic hammer sculpture was stolen from outside a community center in California.

Posted: Thu Oct 18 08:24:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 08:33:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- An 800-pound sculpture of a hammer is missing in California. The artwork appears to have been stolen, and everyone from the artist to police are baffled.

The community center in Healdsburg received the giant hammer on loan five months ago. But on October 5, the 20-foot, 800-pound hammer vanished.

The hammer, inspired by a small tool in the artist's workshop, took three months. Artist Doug Ukrey made the head from steel, and the handle from Redwood.

A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the return of the hammer.

"I don't want anyone to go to jail for this. I would just like to have it back," Ukrey said.

In the meantime, police in Healdsburg are taking the issue more seriously.

"It would be grand theft," said Darryl Erkel, of Healdsburg police.

"My original theory was that someone took it and it was a prank to set it someplace just for a laugh, but I haven't seen it yet," Ukrey said.

