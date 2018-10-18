Clear

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

A Texas-sized ice shelf seems to be dabbling in the art of music.

Posted: Thu Oct 18 07:54:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 18 08:12:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Spencer Parlier and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Speech to Text for MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(CNN) -- A Texas-sized ice shelf seems to be dabbling in the art of music.

The Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica it is emitting tones reminiscent of a didgeridoo, or the drone of a horror film soundtrack. The sounds are created when wind whips across the snow dunes, causing the ice to vibrate.

Besides being eerie, the discovery of the sounds reveals new insights for the study of glaciers, Colorado State University professor of geophysics Rick Aster said.

When humans burn fossil fuels, heat-trapping gases are released into the atmosphere that contribute to the warming of the oceans and the melting of ice. Sea levels are rising because of this warming trend -- both as land-based ice melts and as ocean molecules expand.

An ice shelf is like a cork in a bottle, Aster told CNN. "If the ice shelves come apart, then the restraining force is reduced, and the ice can flow faster from the interior of Antarctica into the ocean and increase the rate of contribution to sea level rises."

To better understand those rises, Aster worked with lead author Julien Chaput and others to discover how the deployment of sensitive seismographs can change the way scientists study glaciers. They placed the instruments within the top few feet of the ice shelf, and managed to capture the haunting frequencies.

The researchers gathered data over the course of two years and found the Ross Ice Shelf "nearly continuously sings at frequencies of five cycles or more," according to Chaput's research letter.

"It really is a remarkable data set and the first of its kind," Aster told CNN.

The difference in frequencies, or what Chaput describes as singing, happens as the surface of the snow dunes changes.

The resulting study was published Tuesday in the journal American Geophysical Union.

This seismological monitoring can be used to observe the ice shelves from remote locations, according to the study.

The newly published seismological method is not the only way to monitor glaciers, according to glaciologist and University of Chicago professor Douglas MacAyeal, who was not part of the study. Other methods include the use of satellites and large thermometers known as autonomous instruments.

"No method is perfect, all are complimentary, but the key thing is that this seismological method offers continuity," MacAyeal said. It allows glaciologists to see immediate differences in ice shelves at night versus during the day, as well as differences across seasons, he added.

With scientists from across the globe saying rising sea levels will already have a huge impact on human civilization, these eerie-sounding glaciers could help glaciologists predict what ice shelves will do in the future, Aster said.

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Below normal temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from community center

Image

50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family's porch

Image

MUST LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing' and it's creepy

Image

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, still cool. High: 59°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local man collects donations for hurricane help

Image

Vigo County Adult Services Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids