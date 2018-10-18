Clear

ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Monday 7pm , Post event reception with book for sale , photos, autographs.

author of "a question of freedom", dwayne betts participated in a carjacking and landed a nine-year prison sentence. in his book, he shares the transformative tale from prisoner to scholar, poet and yale student. betts' book is also the university fall read. betts will be discussing his book in a presentation that is free and open to the public. 877-isu-tixs hulmancenter.org
