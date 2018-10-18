Speech to Text for ISU Speaker Series, Dwayne Betts at Tiery Hall, Tilson Auditorium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

see proof in action. <jon talks with jennifer cook from the isu hulman center about the isu speaker series appearance of dwayne betts tirey hall, tilson auditorium monday october 22, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm free! author of "a question of freedom", dwayne betts participated in a carjacking and landed a nine-year prison sentence. in his book, he shares the transformative tale from prisoner to scholar, poet and yale student. betts' book is also the university fall read. betts will be discussing his book in a presentation that is free and open to the public. 877-isu-tixs hulmancenter.org> <jon talks with jennifer cook from the isu hulman center about the isu speaker series appearance of dwayne betts tirey hall, tilson auditorium monday october 22, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm free! author of "a question of freedom", dwayne betts participated in a carjacking and landed a nine-year prison sentence. in his book, he shares the transformative tale from prisoner to scholar, poet <jon talks with jennifer cook from the isu hulman center about the isu speaker series appearance of dwayne betts tirey hall, tilson auditorium monday october 22, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm free! author of "a question of freedom", dwayne betts participated in a carjacking and landed a nine-year prison sentence. in his book, he shares the transformative tale from prisoner to scholar, poet and yale student. betts' book is also the university fall read. betts will be discussing his book in a presentation that is free and open to the public. 877-isu-tixs hulmancenter.org> <jon talks with jennifer cook from the isu hulman center about the isu speaker series appearance of dwayne betts tirey hall, tilson auditorium monday october 22, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm free! author of "a question of freedom", dwayne betts participated in a carjacking and landed a nine-year prison sentence. in his book, he shares the transformative tale