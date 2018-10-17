Clear
Wednesday Late Forecast

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Wed Oct 17 19:28:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 19:28:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest wind.
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
