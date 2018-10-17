Speech to Text for Local man collects donations for hurricane help

been a it's been a week since hurricane michael ripped through florida's panhandle and we're still seeing it's devastating aftermath. florida officials confirmed three more deaths in bay county. this brings the death toll to at least 32 people...22 in florida alone. it is not immediately known how the people died. thousands across the region are relying on donations and government assistance for nessecities like food, water and shelter. that's why one terre haute man is trying to help out. [take sot outcue: to so many people duration:0:13] <"just to know that one person can make a difference, can't help everyone but we can make a big difference, and everybody, if everybody contribute their little part, it would mean the world to so many people."> mcgee will be collecting donations for victims starting tomorrow, friday and saturday. he and his team will be at the terre haute kroger on 25th and wabash. they'll then drive the items to the victims. they'll mainly be collecting toiletries and childrens clothing. you can see these times and list of what's needed on our website.. wthitv.com. now