Speech to Text for Vigo County Adult Services Grant

everyone involved. the fbi says senior citizens are an attractive target for con artists. that's because they are more likely to have a nest egg.. own their homes... and have excellent credit. local leaders are trying to combat issues like these. vigo county commissioners are applying for a state grant. it would put more money into adult protective services. it's a division in the vigo county prosecutor's office. the money would help protect people who are vulnerable to frauds and scams. [take sot outcue: type of thingsduration:0:14] "there's a lot of elderly people out there and adults that have issues and get taken advantage of and are at risk as far as their safety and those type of things." the grant money would total more than 200-thousand dollars. it would allow for an office for adult protective services and to have a total of three employees