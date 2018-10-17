Speech to Text for Photos of Terre Haute North Vigo High School make rounds on social media

"their safety and security. their health. that's paramount to us. that's number one." leaders of one local school say student safety is not in jeopardy. it comes after photos call attention to building conditions. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the evening off. earlier today leaders at terre haute north vigo high school spoke with local media about safety concerns in their building. news 10's sarah lehman was at the press conference. she joins us live now with what she learned. rondrell... this facebook post has a lot of people concerned and asking questions. it shows pictures and video of safety and health concerns inside north vigo high school. but the principal here says these issues have been fixed. [take pkg outcue: that is inaccurate duration:1:24] < "we do have issues. that's why we've invited the community in. to look behind the walls." robin smith is the principal at terre haute north vigo high school. after these pictures and videos of issues inside the school were posted on facebook yesterday a lot of parents were concerned for the safety of their kids and other people in the building. smith says... "those photos are true but they were not taking from yesterday and magically repaired today." smith walked us through the school showing us specifically where the photos were taken and how the school has fixed them. some things had been fixed months ago -- other things were fixed just a day before this story. smith says the custodial team at the high school work to fix things as well as they can. "they work hard every day to make sure the building looks like what you toured" but she says... "we do have issues that arise we jump on them. we get them fixed that's not secret." smith says that the school is old and things of it's age are going to have problems. but she says if she still had kids who were high school age she would not have an issue with sending them to north. she says everyone working there puts the students health and safety first. she adds, the pictures aren't put into persepective. "the perception that our kids are walking around in that everyday that is innacurate." > the school corporation is aware of these problems in north high school and many other older buildings -- and they are working on a solution. reporting live at north vigo high school sarah lehman news 10. back to you.