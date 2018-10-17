Speech to Text for Meyers Leonard

see him having the season he's having.> thursday night meyers leonard will begin his seventh season in the nba when his portland trail blazers open against lebron james and the lakers.... the former robinson star believes he's ready for a breakout season... [take pkg outcue: putting it all together duration:1:25] << one season ago meyers leonard averaged career low in minutes and games played. the seven-one center did something about it in the offseason.... had a good summer in la. worked my tail off. my body feels good and mind is sharp, put a lot of work in. feel confident heading into season. meyers believes one of the reasons he's improved so much is because he's grown up. he's not that 20-year old rookie the blazers took in 2012.....he's 26 now and the longest tenured player in the portland organization along with teammate damian lillard. i put it together. learn how to be a professional every single day. how to approach it. the amount of work you had to put in. i feel blessed to already to be in league six years now. unfortunately taken me this long to figure it all out. the big man has backed up his words with his best preseason yet....averaging 10 points and shooting over 10 points and shooting over 78 percent from the floor. meyers is ready for a spot in the blazers rotation again and show everyone we he was worth the four-year, 41 million dollar deal he signed two years ago. they know i put in a lot of work this summer.