Ja'Quan Keys

ISU RB one of the best tops in the nation in the FCS

Posted: Wed Oct 17 17:39:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 17:39:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Ja'Quan Keys

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday isu football will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to carbondale to take on southern illinois... a good chance the salukis are going to see a lot of ja'quan keys.....the sycamore has been one of the best running backs in the nation... he currently ranks second in the country with 11 touchdowns, his 132 yards per game on the ground are third nationally and his 792 rushing yards this year are the fourth best.... isu head coach curt mallory says his senior deserves all the attention that comes his way! [take sot outcue: season he's having duration:0:11] < the way he's withstood. he's gone through some injury. gone through some adversity. never let it bother him. coming to work everyday, working hard.
