Speech to Text for Christian Covington

welcome back... some tough news to report with the indiana state football team... talented freshman running back christian covington's career is over... the sycamore recently suffered a spinal injury....he's been informed he can't play football anymore... in six games this season, covington had 52 rushes for 253 yards....he averaged 4.7 yards per carry and four touchdowns.