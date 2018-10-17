Clear
Local family welcomes home quads

Posted: Wed Oct 17 15:28:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 15:28:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

county, illinois one clark county, illinois family got a little bigger. no...a lot bigger! that's after it welcomed home "quadruplets!" the quads were born at a hospital in indianapolis. it's the first time in more than a year and a half that doctors say quadruplets have been born at saint vincent women's hospital. all "four" babies are now at home with their parents and "2" older sisters. news 10's abby kirk introduces us to the family of now "eight." [take studio name: abby at roving] [take vo name: monvo] [take pkg duration:1:28]drell, patrece, after using fertility treatments, "dara and seth gard," learned they were pregnant.... at first doctors thought it was triplets.... but, it was a check-up in febuary that revealed quite the surprise... < *nat* in rural clark county... *nat* a family now has "four" tiny blessings. "i don't think anyone could say 'ok, we are going to have four babies.' and prepare for that." dara and seth gard became the proud parents of "quadruplets"----three boys, an one girl. and, "matty" and "tess" became big sisters.... "we went through 47 diapers in 24 hours." *nat* "this is our diaper wall...." you could say, these two have their hands pretty full.... hands pretty have their say, these two you could diaper wall...." "this is our diaper wall...." you could say, these two have their hands pretty full.... "we were the least prepared for this pregnancy out of any of the other ones." after having the second daughter, the couple was having trouble conceiving again. "dara" also had one miscarriage. so, under doctor's care, "she" began fertility treatments. *nat* she got pregnant immediately... .... and had an ultrasound.... the results showed not "three" babies...but "four." "all the nurses were giving me a hug and they were like..."it's okay, it's going to be okay." and, dad had no idea.... "he thought i was joking and then i started crying. so then he said "it's going to be okay, it's going to be okay." all the emotions.... and, all the panic.... this family of now "8" has a lot to love.... > [take studio name: abby at roving] the family is in the process of designing a 5-bedroom, three-bathroom home...to better fit their needs. right now, their two bedroom home makes things a bedroom home makes things a bedroom home makes things a little
