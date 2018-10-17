Speech to Text for Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

a local group wants you to know what they're fighting for. tomorrow -- terre haute teens for action will be hosting a "town hall". it'll be at woodrow wilson middle school starting at 6 pm. there will be a panel made up of youth from the community. the focus is to let the community know they're ready to talk about preventing gun violence. organizers say they were inspired by the students in parkland, flordia. [take sot outcue: fire you know duration:0:12] its just inspiring to see somebody my age actually creating some sort of change with such fire you know? again the event is tomorrow at 6 pm. it's free and open to anyone.