Speech to Text for Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

wthi tv dot com. a wabash valley fire department wants you to be prepared in case of a fire. and they're starting by teaching your kids.. [take sot outcue: check if its hot duration:0:05] nats "what should she do before she opens it" " feel it" " ch if it's" "hot!" [take vo name: continues] that way your kids.. can come home and teach you everything they know. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he joins us now on what the vincennes fire department is doing to keep you and your family safe. [take live name: gary live] preparing for the worst. that's the goal for the vincennes fire department. now they're going directly to residents to help. [take pkg duration:1:30] <the red skelten performing arts center has been packed this week. full of local school kids learning fire safety. "the dogs do stop drop and roll. and they check the door to see if it's hot. and they crawl under the smoke. all the skills that we're teaching the kids the dogs can demonstrate it." the casey program uses dogs and songs to help students retain safety lessons. it's just one of the steps the vincennes fire department is using to get the community prepared. "we can teach them the basics of fire safety. and they take that home. and not everyone will, but say we get a third of them. they'll go home and make their parents check their smoke detectors." smoke detectors can be the first line of defense for homeowners. that's why the fire department is purchasing over twenty eight hundred smoke detectors. "once we get them. we are going to make sure that there is not a house in vincennes that dosen't have a smoke detector and or a carbon monoxide detector. atleast one." detectors are funded through a fema grant. those funds were worth 265 thousand dollars. "we will come out. we will put the smoke detector up for you." chief pinkstaff says each detector will last ten years. making sure you and your family are well protected. "just like jeff is trying to teach the kids this morning. smoke does kill you. so you know smoke detectors are our first and main line of defense." > [take live name: gary live] chief pinkstaff says the detectors should be in next week. he says to get ahold of the fire department at 812-882-2600 to get signed up. live in vincennes gary brian news 10.