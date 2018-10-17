Speech to Text for The Fall Brawl with the Law

instead of responding to car crashes... "local police" are creating the "for a good reason" this weekend. news 10's "alia blackburn".. shows us.. how "la enforcement" is battling it out.. "derby style ".. and how you can catch the action. //////// [take pkg outcue: for news 10 duration:1:16] < local police are trading in their squad cars for these babies this weekend. all of these cars are created for perfection and destruction and all for a good cause. "these are all 2000 model ford taurus', they're all built the same... painted and lettered." alia: "you're taking a ride in one of these right?" bj: "i am" alia: "nervous?" bj: "uh... not yet" trooper b-j- patterson with indiana state police is one of several taking a ride on saturday. i-s-p is one of three local agencies in this year's "fall brawl with the law" at the vigo county fairgrounds. "it allows us to kind of get out into the community and let people see us in a different light." i-s-p -- along with terre haute police and the vigo county sheriff's office are going head to head... with money raised going to a charity of their choice... "i'm telling you right now these guys are highly, highly competitive..." promoter -- david utterback -- is expecting one heck of a show... pulled together by absolute and lambert's towing... he says they hope to give back -- all while bridging the gap between police and people... and there's nothing wrong with a little friendly competition too... "the department that wins is gonna have to earn it." you can catch all the fun right here at the vigo county fairgrounds this weekend. the fun begins at 5 o'clock and for all the details visit our website -- that's wthi-tv-dot-com. reporting from the vigo county fairgrounds.. alia blackburn for news 10. > ////// you can get your tickets at the fairgrounds "on saturday". "early arrival" is suggested with power wheels starting at 4:30. "the main event" is at "5". "tickets" cost "10"-dollars for the grandstands.. "20" for the pit. kids ages "4" and younger "are free"!