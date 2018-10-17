Speech to Text for A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest wind. tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest wind.