A frosty night with rain in the forecast

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Posted: Wed Oct 17 15:12:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 15:12:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest wind. tonight areas of frost after 3am. otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. north wind 3 to 7 mph. thursday widespread frost before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. light south southwest wind.
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Frost Likely
