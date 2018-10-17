Speech to Text for Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we also received a report "of a vendor selling turtles". "the parke county sheriff".. told us.. "that vendor" was shut down. "a man" is facing charges.. after a stabbing at a local motel. "officers" have arrested "michael by-rer". this morning.. "terre haute police" released information about what led to his arrest. "tuesday" officers went to a call of a stabbing at the "motel 6" near the honey creek mall. according to court documents.. "by-rer" told the victim.. he was going to kill him. "the documents say".. "the victim" had "3"-stab wounds. "police said".. "the victim" was taken to the hospital and was recovering. he'll