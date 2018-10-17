Speech to Text for Police staying busy during Covered Bridge Festival

com". "the covered bridge festival" brings thousands of people from all over the country "to parke county". but that also brings-in.. "increased numbers" for accidents and crime. news 10's.. "garrett brown".. visited the festival today.. on its 6th day. he joins us now "live" from rockville. what he learned about this year's safety.. is new for you now at "5"! "garrett"... //////// //////// susie. every years it's projected that nearly a million people will come to parke county during the ten day festival. so far, the parke county sheriff's office says this year has been one of the best compared to years past in terms of dangerous activities. ////// [take pkg outcue: but yeah just safety first. duration:1:23] < right off the rockville town square bonnie boyd sells her homemade jewelry. for eleven years she has been doing this. one thing she says stays the same is the visitors on the road. -bonnie boyd-bridge festival vendor "for majority they do go to the corner lights and even wait for those to turn to the walking. occasionally you'll see somebody crossing but they are really good about looking for a break in the traffic." with yard sales left and right.. crossing traffic contines to be the biggest issue with parke county deputies. but this year, there has been a decrease when it comes to these accidents. -sheriff justin cole- parke county "pedestrian safety is what we're stressing. we've had two reports so far this year of pedestrians struck in bridgeton and mansfield. so we just urge everybody to be a little more observant than your normally may see." the sheriffs office also says it has seen a large decrease when it comes to conterfit money floating around. with the only case so far being here in rockville. "seems to be doing better than last year. the counterfeit money reports have been down. i think we've had one report of counterfit fifty dollar bills this year so far." many of these issues may never fully go away. but these local vendors just hope their customers will use extra caution while enjoying their visit. "just watch where your going and watch for the cars. but yeah just safety first." > /////// now the parke county sheriff's office says the number of arrests have gone up this year. but not all are involved with the bridge festival. at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on their efforts to keep things safe. reporting live in rockville. im news 10's garrett brown back to you. ////////