Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Posted: Wed Oct 17 14:51:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 17 14:51:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

[take: natpop off top duration:0:03] water dripping from "seemingly leaky faucets".. to what appears to be "mold".. "vigo county school leaders" "are addressing reported concerns" at a vigo county school. "a community member" shared pictures and videos with us. "she says".. they are from inside "terre haute north vigo high school" "earlier this year". "those pictures" made it to social media. they caught the attention "of school leaders". just hours ago.. "school leaders" talked about these issues.. and how they're being fixed. you can see all sorts of potential problems.. and even health hazards in these clips. "school officials told us".. these "are no longer issues". they also walked us through.. and showed us what's been going on "to keep safety a priority". in a statement.. "the corporation said".. these problems "are taken seriously". "school officials say".. workers fixed the problems months ago. news 10's "sarah lehman" is working this story for you. she will explain what's going on tonight at "6".. "10" and "11".
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler and breezy, with more sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

Image

Police staying busy during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Community Meetings for school corporation start tomorrow

Image

School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

Image

Full video from social media post

Image

Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Woman freed from car struck by train

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids