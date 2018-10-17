Speech to Text for School leaders respond to issues at Terre Haute North Vigo High School

[take: natpop off top duration:0:03] water dripping from "seemingly leaky faucets".. to what appears to be "mold".. "vigo county school leaders" "are addressing reported concerns" at a vigo county school. "a community member" shared pictures and videos with us. "she says".. they are from inside "terre haute north vigo high school" "earlier this year". "those pictures" made it to social media. they caught the attention "of school leaders". just hours ago.. "school leaders" talked about these issues.. and how they're being fixed. you can see all sorts of potential problems.. and even health hazards in these clips. "school officials told us".. these "are no longer issues". they also walked us through.. and showed us what's been going on "to keep safety a priority". in a statement.. "the corporation said".. these problems "are taken seriously". "school officials say".. workers fixed the problems months ago. news 10's "sarah lehman" is working this story for you. she will explain what's going on tonight at "6".. "10" and "11".