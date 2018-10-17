Speech to Text for Learn to Swim Program, Indian State University Rec. Center

<jon talks with katie sampson, lead swim instructor/coordinator for the "learn to swim program" at the indiana state university rec. center. group swim lessons sunday session $40.00 october 21, 28, november 4, 11 parent child, preschool, and level 1 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. level 1, 2, 3 & 4: 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. tuesday session $40.00 october 23, 30, november 6, 13 parent child, preschool, and level 1 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. level 1, 2, 3 & 4 6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. don't forget to inquire about private swim lessons! happening year round at isu for more information, 237-8974 indstate.edu/campusrec>