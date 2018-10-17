Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

new this morning - you might want to pick up a mega millions lottery ticket today. it could be worth 868-million dollars! that's after no winner in last night's jackpot drawing. the prize has been growing since july 24th. the next drawing is friday. president trump is warning against a rush to judgement against saudi arabia. that's regarding the disappearance of u-s resident and saudi journalist jamal khashoggi. the president says saudi arabia's royal family deny any knowledge of what happened to khashoggi. cbs news learned the saudis are preparing a plan where they will say khashoggis was killed during a botched interrogation at their consulate in turkey. secretary of state mike pompeo is in turkey right now. concerns continue over what turned out to be a violent weekend at indiana state university's homecoming. one of the many traditions is 'tent city" this year it ended early. that's after a fight broke out -- getting campus and city police involved. one student said she looked up and saw someone running back and forth in tent city with police chasing him. shawn keen is assistant police chief for the terre haute police department. he said this year -- t-h-p-d was called to more than 8 fights within just 2 hours! brand new grandstands could be in place by november at the vermillion county fairgrounds. that's after a fire destroyed them almost two years ago. organizers are also planning for new bathrooms and lighting. the original grandstands were built in 19-33. they were some of the last wooden ones in the state. a new report says a buckled track was the likely cause of june's train derailment in princeton, indiana. the report says the incident caused more than 1 point 8 million dollars in damage. 23 train cars derailed. "8" of those were carrying hazmat materials. witnesses reported several explosions. no one was hurt. transparency is the goal of the vigo county school corporation. that's after bribery charges were filed against former superintendent danny tanoos. news 10 spoke with superintendent dr. robert haworth. he said last night - school board members worked on policies to improve the way the corporation works. the policies include how the board will deal with conflicts of interest, nepotism and whistle blowing. a study committee is evaluating some of these plans. north elementary school students in marshall, illinois may soon have a safer way to and from school. the city will apply for a "safe routes to school" grant next month. officials want to put in a sidewalk near the school. this would prevent students from walking in the road to get to school. the city also hopes to get more signs to warn people of the school zone on route one. the state of illinois is working to prevent a repeat of 20-16. that's when the state's election system was hacked. this year - cyber security units will be protecting voter's personal information. votes will be monitored electronically and will also have a written record to insure accuracy of elections. the illinois national guard will also help. and a reminder - you can cast your ballot right now. in many counties... you can go to your court house.. or clerk's office. in vigo county -- you can vote at the annex between 8 in the morning.. and 4 in the afternoon. on october 30th, other vote centers will open. we've linked you to all of the vigo county vote center locations and times at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. election day is november sixth. a traffic alert for terre haute drivers later this week. railroad crossing resurfacing will close steelton avenue.. from fruitridge avenue to alexander street. the closure should start at 7 this friday morning. work should be done by friday, october 26th.. at 6 in the evening. today will be another day where we see the sunshine, but temperatures stay below normal. day time highs today at 56 with breezy conditions. tonight expect to see more widespread frost, especially after we pass the midnight hour. overnight lows dropping to a chilly 32 degrees. tomorrow more sunshine as a frost advisory goes back into effect. highs tomorrow at 55.