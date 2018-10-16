Clear

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Knights ready for competitive sectional

Posted: Tue Oct 16 20:51:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 20:51:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the 2018 class.... northview will open the state football tournament this week without starting quarterback trey shaw, who's recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered last friday... the knights are hoping to have their star back as soon as week two of sectionals if they win this friday against owen valley... by the way northview beat ov during the regular season 70-0.... northview is going to need shaw and everyone else on board if they are going to win the schoools very first football sectional championship... yes the knights are really good, their nine and ohh and ranked ninth in the 4a polls... but there sectional is one of the toughest in the state, four teams are ranked.... [take sot outcue: to win the south end of the state duration:0:16] < definitely some top teams in the state with evansville central, reitz, boonville, jasper and us. a lot of good teams in there. we're going to have to be ready to play to win that sectional. i think who ever comes out of that sectional will be a favorite to win the south end of the state.> three straight wins has many buzzing about purdue football again, the three and three boilermakers play their biggest game of the season saturday night when they host unbeaten and
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids