NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

in the 2018 class.... northview will open the state football tournament this week without starting quarterback trey shaw, who's recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered last friday... the knights are hoping to have their star back as soon as week two of sectionals if they win this friday against owen valley... by the way northview beat ov during the regular season 70-0.... northview is going to need shaw and everyone else on board if they are going to win the schoools very first football sectional championship... yes the knights are really good, their nine and ohh and ranked ninth in the 4a polls... but there sectional is one of the toughest in the state, four teams are ranked.... [take sot outcue: to win the south end of the state duration:0:16] < definitely some top teams in the state with evansville central, reitz, boonville, jasper and us. a lot of good teams in there. we're going to have to be ready to play to win that sectional. i think who ever comes out of that sectional will be a favorite to win the south end of the state.> three straight wins has many buzzing about purdue football again, the three and three boilermakers play their biggest game of the season saturday night when they host unbeaten and