Speech to Text for COOPER NEESE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... those hoping to see former cloverdale star cooper neese in a sycamore basketball jersey sooner, rather than later... didn't get the news they wanted today... indiana state announced tuesday that the ncaa denied neese's transfer waiver appeal. which means, cooper can't play to start the season...despite already sitting out all of last year, the butler transfer has to wait until the first semester is over... the earliest he can hit the court with isu will now be december 16th.... what hurt neese is the the ncaa ruling that doesn't count a semester if a student athlte enrolls at another school after the 12th day of classes for a term... cooper didn't get enrolled at isu until october of last year after starting at butler... according to isu coach greg lansing, butler has no problem with neese's immediate eligibility this season, but once again the ncaa overruled everyone leaving coach lansing and neese frustrated with the situation.. [take sot outcue: over a year already duration:0:32] <<ncaa has virtually allowed everyone who has appealed something. to punish a kid like that, its really disappointing. i felt it to the stomach this morning when i heard the news. i want to be on the court with these guys. as soon as i possible can get. "who's more upset you or your mom" i'd say my mom after a few comments. it hurts me as well. i really thought i'd be here since day one. ready to play with these guys . since i've sat out over a year