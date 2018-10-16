Clear

COOPER NEESE

NCAA denies ISU Guard eligibility at start of season

Posted: Tue Oct 16 20:51:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 20:51:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for COOPER NEESE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... those hoping to see former cloverdale star cooper neese in a sycamore basketball jersey sooner, rather than later... didn't get the news they wanted today... indiana state announced tuesday that the ncaa denied neese's transfer waiver appeal. which means, cooper can't play to start the season...despite already sitting out all of last year, the butler transfer has to wait until the first semester is over... the earliest he can hit the court with isu will now be december 16th.... what hurt neese is the the ncaa ruling that doesn't count a semester if a student athlte enrolls at another school after the 12th day of classes for a term... cooper didn't get enrolled at isu until october of last year after starting at butler... according to isu coach greg lansing, butler has no problem with neese's immediate eligibility this season, but once again the ncaa overruled everyone leaving coach lansing and neese frustrated with the situation.. [take sot outcue: over a year already duration:0:32] <<ncaa has virtually allowed everyone who has appealed something. to punish a kid like that, its really disappointing. i felt it to the stomach this morning when i heard the news. i want to be on the court with these guys. as soon as i possible can get. "who's more upset you or your mom" i'd say my mom after a few comments. it hurts me as well. i really thought i'd be here since day one. ready to play with these guys . since i've sat out over a year
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids