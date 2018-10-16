Clear

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Posted: Tue Oct 16 19:16:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 19:16:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county school corporation is working to make itself more transparent. it's a goal leaders addressed tonight during a work session. news 10 spoke with superintendent dr. robert haworth. he said tonight school board members worked on policies to improve the way the corporation works. the policies include how the board will deal with.. conflicts of interest, nepotism and whistle blowing. a study committee is currently evaluating some of these plans. haworth said school corporation leaders are making great strides. [take sot outcue: some of thoseduration:0:10] 'i think with some of our more recent news items in relationship to policy it kind of moved to the forefront. i think some of the policies we worked on tonight will address some of those." you may remember...authorities are investigating former superintendent danny tanoos. he faces charges of bribery. those charges stem from an f-b-i investigation into the vigo county school corporation. students
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW FOOTBALL

Image

COOPER NEESE

Image

A cold front is on the way - Kevin explains

Image

Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

Image

'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids