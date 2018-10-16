Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation talks transparency

the vigo county school corporation is working to make itself more transparent. it's a goal leaders addressed tonight during a work session. news 10 spoke with superintendent dr. robert haworth. he said tonight school board members worked on policies to improve the way the corporation works. the policies include how the board will deal with.. conflicts of interest, nepotism and whistle blowing. a study committee is currently evaluating some of these plans. haworth said school corporation leaders are making great strides. [take sot outcue: some of thoseduration:0:10] 'i think with some of our more recent news items in relationship to policy it kind of moved to the forefront. i think some of the policies we worked on tonight will address some of those." you may remember...authorities are investigating former superintendent danny tanoos. he faces charges of bribery. those charges stem from an f-b-i investigation into the vigo county school corporation. students