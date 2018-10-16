Speech to Text for 'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore. patrece dayton has the evening off. indiana state university's homecoming has a lot of traditions. one "unofficial tradition" is "the walk" terre haute police are saying this year was one of the most violent years they've seen. news 10's sarah lehman is live from indiana state university. she joins us now with more on police concern. it's new for you tonight at 10.. rondrell.. indiana state's homecoming game didn't end how a lot of people wanted. and some students say the festivites leading up to the big game felt a little off too. [take pkg incue: "when i got to outcue: kinda cool out" duration:1:33] < "when i got to tent city honestly it wasn't nothing like how it was last year" victoria flores is a student at indiana state university. she says this year was different then years past -- assistant police chief sean keen says even leading up to tent city was different then in years past. "this year in over twenty years that i've been on the police department this year was the most violent that i've ever experienced." keen says thpd responded to more than 8 calls about fights in less than two hours. this is where the walk starts on the morning of homecoming and anyone who joins in...they walk for three miles -- all the way to here. this is tent city and this is where witnesses say things got out of hand. "i look up and see someone running down tent city and then running back up and the police chasing them." keens says one thing that contributes to this is people have set up tents on "the walk" selling alcohol and encouraging more drinking. he says that's something the city and university need to consider when next years homecoming rolls around. "i think we as a city and isu are going to have to look at what we want this to look like going forward is this going to be something safe for members of your family to go and enjoy this game or are we going to continue to experience what we experienced over the weekend." flores says she just wants people to be able to feel safe at isu. "nobody is going to want to come here if every time they think about indiana states homecoming oh fights oh police shutting it down oh shooting oh you're gonna get hurt this this that and the other. like just kinda cool out." > flores says she credits a lot of the incidents and fights to people who are from out of town. she says isu students just wanted to have a fun and memorable homecoming. i did reach out to isu today -- they said they didn't want to comment since most of the activites take place off campus. live at memorial stadium sarah lehman news 10.