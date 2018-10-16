Speech to Text for VU hosts big job fair

the unemployment the unemployment rate in indiana is the lowest it's been in years. sitting at 3 and a half percent, things are looking good for hoosier workers. but news 10 bureau chief gary brian met one person today who says the job market isn't as great as it appears. he joins us now live from vincennes... here in knox county the unemployment rate is 3.7 percent. that puts the county at 46th in the state. making it difficult for some workers here to find jobs. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:21] < elizabeth frederick has been unemployed for four months. "i worked in the factory and they laid me off. so now i'm out looking for another job to take care of my children." frederick supports three children in the small town of bicknell. she says the job hunt has been difficult. "i've put numerous applications in. it's just like no one calls you. you call them and 'oh we're going through applications.' it's just a never ending battle." that job hunt brought frederick to vincennes university tuesday afternoon. a job fair brought in forty employers. all looking to fill open postions. "jobs are good and plentifull. and a wide variety. the biggest thing is it's just not one particular job. there are a variety of professional jobs, production jobs." work one of southwest indiana helped to put on the job fair. they say employers are having a better time of placing employees as jobs become available. that's even if job seekers don't have the right skills. "what they are finding if they are not at that level. they are finding that they are willing to be trained so they can move up within that company." that's good news for job seekers like frederick. "everytime they ask, what are you looking for, i say i'm not paticular. i'll do anything. i'm a fast learner. it's just if they hire you is the thing." > "indiana's unemployement rate is just under the national average of 3.9 percent. live in vincennes,