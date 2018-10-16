Speech to Text for United Way Child Care Impact

a grant and a lot of hard work are paying off for one community organization. this update is new for you tonight at 6. the united way of the wabash valley heard concerns about child care demand and affordability. so... last year, the group put a new focus on those issues. since then, united way awarded grants to several childcare facilities. those grants helped to improve ratings for childcare facilities. this also allowed facilities to open new locations. this created more openings for parents and children who need childcare services. the goal is to end generational poverty. [take sot outcue: from ages 3 to 5 duration:0:12] our experts in early childhood education tell us that is one of the keys to long term solution to poverty by getting to children with curriculum and early activity based learning from ages 3 to 5. all together the grants totaled around