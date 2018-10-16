Clear

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Posted: Tue Oct 16 15:53:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 15:53:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local fire department has new resources to keep you and your family safe. it's thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars from a u-s department of agriculture "loan." news 10's abby kirk walks us through how the money will be used. //////// [take pkg duration:1:09] < "rondrell, firefighters are always on call and apparatus like this one...it what allows them to get on the scene and save lives. but, when there is not enough space...it can make the job much harder." *nat* volunteer fire departments rely heavily on grants and or loans to buy new equipment... the van buren fire department has been awarded around 300-thousand dollars from the federal government. "strictly space to park apparatus." tod haring is the fire chief for the department. *nat* he says this money will go towards building a new facility to better fit their fire trucks and equipment. "so much better for the community that we can have modern, up-to-date apparatus." haring says..."this" building has left for a pretty "tight squeeze." *nat* the new facility will include a more spacious include a more facility will include a more spacious layout, easier for their volunteers to get in and out of. "we will be able to do all the maintenance on them inside. you will be able to get on top of the apparatus without the ceiling being right on top of them." utilmately giving them a quicker response time to get on the scene during emergencies. haring tells me they hope to start construction as soon as december. for now, reporting in clay county, abby kirk, news 10. back to
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 10-16-18

Image

VU hosts big job fair

Image

United Way Child Care Impact

Image

Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Image

A nice Wednesday ahead, not as cold

Image

New storage business opens in Terre Haute

Image

Railroad crossing set to close for road work

Image

Washington EMS Hurricane Response

Image

Safe routes to school in Marshall

Image

Rebuilding the Vermillion County Fairgrounds grandstands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids