Speech to Text for Local fire department receives money to buy new equipment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local fire department has new resources to keep you and your family safe. it's thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars from a u-s department of agriculture "loan." news 10's abby kirk walks us through how the money will be used. //////// [take pkg duration:1:09] < "rondrell, firefighters are always on call and apparatus like this one...it what allows them to get on the scene and save lives. but, when there is not enough space...it can make the job much harder." *nat* volunteer fire departments rely heavily on grants and or loans to buy new equipment... the van buren fire department has been awarded around 300-thousand dollars from the federal government. "strictly space to park apparatus." tod haring is the fire chief for the department. *nat* he says this money will go towards building a new facility to better fit their fire trucks and equipment. "so much better for the community that we can have modern, up-to-date apparatus." haring says..."this" building has left for a pretty "tight squeeze." *nat* the new facility will include a more spacious include a more facility will include a more spacious layout, easier for their volunteers to get in and out of. "we will be able to do all the maintenance on them inside. you will be able to get on top of the apparatus without the ceiling being right on top of them." utilmately giving them a quicker response time to get on the scene during emergencies. haring tells me they hope to start construction as soon as december. for now, reporting in clay county, abby kirk, news 10. back to