Speech to Text for Washington EMS Hurricane Response

lacey clifton for news 10. "> ////////// "a local group".. is helping "with hurricane michael response in florida". "news 10" talked "with david archer" on the phone. he's "an e-m-t" "with southwest medical" in washington, indiana. "the group" went to florida "on october 10th". "archer told us".. they were a part "of a rescue mission" in panama city beach. they moved "nursing home residents" to safety. "he said".. he saw people standing in their yards.. and looking at destruction.. asking what's next. ////// [take sot outcue: here to help them out. duration:0:13] //////// "i feel sorry for all the residents that don't have a home to go to. i can't imagine going through that. there's been lives been taken, and i came down here to help them out." //////// "american medical response" has contracted several groups "to help through fema". "archer says".. his group expects to be in florida for up to "3"-weeks.