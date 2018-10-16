Speech to Text for Safe routes to school in Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of the last things a parent should have to worry about.. is "if" their child wil make it to school "safely". as news 10's "lacey clifton" found out.. "the city of marshall, illinois".. is working to take "that fear" out of the equation. //////// <[take pkg incue: "i'm here... outcue: ...news 10." duration:1:09] "i'm here in marshall, illinois where a partnership between the city and the school district, could mean a safer trip to school for students." that's with the idot safe routes to school grant the city is applying for. this isn't the first time the city has been involved with the program. in the past, the city was able to fix sidewalks in front of the high school and over to north elementary school. today i spoke with marshall superintendent kevin ross. he said this new grant would go toward two things. the first is better signage on route 1 near south elementary school. this would help give drivers a better heads up to slow down. the rest of the grant money would go toward putting a sidewalk in on north 7th street near north elementary school. he says right now that area puts student safety at risk. "if you ever go to any school during drop off and pick up time, it can be a, it can be a mad, mad dash. a mad house. anything we can do to improve the traffic flow there, and the walking paths there, and the bike riding paths there, is a plus for us." "superintendent ross says "superintendent ross says that the application will be submitted in november, in then they cross their fingers, and hope for the best. reporting in marshall, illinois, i'm