Speech to Text for Rebuilding the Vermillion County Fairgrounds grandstands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a community" looks to re-build after a piece of history was lost nearly "2"-years ago. "the fire".. destroyed "the vermillion county fairground grandstands". but today.. crews began work on laying the foundation "for the new grandstands". "board members".. told us.. it's been a group effort to get things rolling. ////// [take sot name: 18:45:58,06 incue: "...what we wanted outcue: the town board..." duration:0:11] //////// "what we wanted. we want to do this right and we want it to be a group effort and the fair board and the 4-h have just been great helping us and of course you can't do anything without the town board." ///////// crews told us.. they expect to have the grandstands done by the end of november.