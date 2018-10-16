Speech to Text for Cause of Princeton train derailment released

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday.. october 16th. we get started with "new information".. as federal railroad officials release the cause "of a june train derailment" in princeton, indiana. they say.. "a buckled stretch of track" is believed to have caused that derailment. it happened on june 17th. "c-s-x" previously told us.. that "2"-train cars exploded. "24"-train cars derailed. "8"-of those cars were carrying "hazardous materials". no one was injured in the derailment. damage was estimated at more than "1"-million-dollars.