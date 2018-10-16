Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold as last night. tomorrow continuing to hang onto sunshine, but still below average with highs at 54. expect another chance for rain by friday.