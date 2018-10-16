Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Oct 16 09:30:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 09:31:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold as last night. tomorrow continuing to hang onto sunshine, but still below average with highs at 54. expect another chance for this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold as last night. tomorrow continuing to hang onto sunshine, but still below average with highs at 54. expect another chance for rain by friday. this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold as last night. tomorrow continuing to hang onto sunshine, but still below average with highs at 54. expect another this afternoon, we'll slowly start to warm up, but still staying below average. day time highs creeping up to 55 today. tonight we hang onto the clear sky as overnight lows drop down to 40 degrees, not quite as cold as last night. tomorrow continuing to hang onto sunshine, but still below average with highs at 54. expect another chance for rain by friday.
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids